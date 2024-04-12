Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Missiles Into Israel. Military Strikes Back With Their Own Bombs

Israel retaliated against Hezbollah for firing some 40 missiles into northern Israel Friday by bombing the areas from which the missiles came, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israelis managed to intercept “some” of the missiles with the Iron Dome System and strike down “2 Hezbollah explosive UAVs that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier this evening,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a tweet. (RELATED: Argentine Court Rules Iran Behind Infamous Embassy And Jewish Community Center Bombing)

Approx. 40 launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted 2 Hezbollah explosive UAVs that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/3iAVnEupcO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 12, 2024

Footage of some of those interceptions of Hezbollah rockets were tweeted out by Emanuel Fabian, a military correspondent for The Times of Israel. “Multiple Iron Dome interceptions seen over the Galilee Panhandle,” he wrote.

Multiple Iron Dome interceptions seen over the Galilee Panhandle. https://t.co/zSXkgN2VVA pic.twitter.com/20KoQueqtL — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 12, 2024

Hezbollah took responsibility for the shower of missiles, according to Joe Truzman, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing on northern Israel at 8:00 pm local time. — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) April 12, 2024

Thee attack did not cause any injuries, The Times of Israel reported. The rocket fire broke nearly two days of relative quiet on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and comes amid a time when Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel for striking their Damascus consulate, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Israeli response to the Lebanese-based rocket fire was to strike the sources of the rocket attacks, the IDF said, according to the outlet. The IDF also struck Hezbollah compounds in southern Lebanon to hamper terrorist activity, the outlet reported. President Joe Biden told the press a retaliatory strike from Iran may come “sooner [rather] than later,” The Times of Israel reported.