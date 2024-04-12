Sports

REPORT: Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Surrenders To Law Enforcement

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, surrendered himself to federal authorities Friday, the U.S. Department of  Justice told the Daily Caller. Authorities accuse Mizuhara of stealing millions of dollars from the star athlete to pay off his massive illegal gambling debts.

The Department of Justice filed a federal complaint against Mizuhara, charging him with bank fraud for allegedly stealing nearly $16 million from Ohtani between 2021 and 2024.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who signed Ohtani to a $700 million deal prior to the 2024 MLB season, fired Mizuhara in March when the allegations were first reported. (RELATED: Ohtani Bangs First Home Run On New Team … His Now-Fired Translator Might Be Very Happy)

Mizuhara wired over $15 million from Ohtani’s account to his bookmakers over the course of a three-year period, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly lied to Ohtani’s bank, misrepresenting himself as Ohtani to gain access to his accounts. Ohtani told investigators he had never authorized Mizuhara to have access to his account, according to the complaint.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Ippei Mizuhara, interpreter for Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 23, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ohtani allegedly first became aware of the stolen funds after ESPN broke the story while he and Mizuhara were in Korea for the MLB’s opening series against the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Shohei Ohtani (R) of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks with his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (L) prior to the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Mizuhara placed approximately 19,000 bets between December 2021 and January 2024 for an average of 25,000, the complaint alleges. His alleged bets ranged from $10 to $160,000 with an average of $12,800, according to the complaint.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 27: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara arrive to a game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch on February 27, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

This picture taken on March 16, 2024 shows Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (R) and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (L) attending a press conference at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul ahead of the 2024 MLB Seoul Series baseball game between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The Los Angeles Dodgers said on March 21 they had fired Shohei Ohtani's interpreter after the Japanese baseball star's representatives claimed he had been the victim of "a massive theft" reported to involve millions of dollars. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Mizuhara will appear in federal court around 4:00 p.m. in downtown Los Angeles, the DOJ told the Daily Caller. He is likely to be released on bond, the outlet reported.

Bank fraud carries a max sentence of 30 years in prison.