Legend Tiger Woods Breaks Amazing Masters Record

Tiger Woods is the first person in golf history to make the cut in 24 consecutive Masters Tournaments.

On Friday, the 15-time major winner made weekend play in the Masters for a record 24th time. Tiger, 48, shot a second-round 72 at the famous Augusta National to claim this monumental record.

– Had to rebuild his swing to almost all upper body Will make his record 24th straight cut at the Masters. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/JjGUFOjqQz — Rick Golfs (@Top100Rick) April 12, 2024

Despite the windy conditions, Tiger finished the second round at 1-over. He is now the only men’s golfer to make the cut 24 consecutive times at the Masters. He previously shared the record with Fred Couples and Gary Player, according to the PGA. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Allegedly Abstaining From Sex For The Masters)

The legendary golfer suffered a near-fatal car crash in early 2021. Finally, with a fused ankle and a fused back, Tiger has broken a record that won’t be challenged for decades to come.

The most consecutive made cuts all-time at #theMasters @TigerWoods will make his 24th straight cut at Augusta National. pic.twitter.com/CyhZiH9cBl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 12, 2024

Tiger entered the tournament with just 24 holes of PGA golf under his belt this season. As he searches for his 6th green jacket, the seasoned golfer will have to overcome his pain and fatigue to continue.

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend. I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. I don’t know if they’re all going to finish today, but I’m done. I got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go,” Tiger said after the second round, according to Golf Digest.