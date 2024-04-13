Israel Limits Gatherings, Bars Education Activities As Iran Threat Looms

Israeli officials canceled school trips and other activities Saturday due to heightened concerns about an attack from Iran, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Gatherings and workplaces were also restricted along the confrontation line and in certain parts of the Gaza Envelope, containing the southern districts of Israel, according to an announcement made on X, formerly Twitter. Gatherings outdoors must be no larger than 100 people in the Gaza Envelope and events indoors must be under 300, according to the announcement. (RELATED: Biden Admin Worries Behind Closed Doors That Iran Will Strike US Targets Over Defense Of Israel: REPORT)

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel’s chief military spokesperson, said that Israel’s combat planes were airborne as a precaution, according to Reuters.

The decision came after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized an Israeli-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Tensions between the two nations have been building since an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad-Reza Zahedi in April, prompting Iranian officials to threaten retaliation.

Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of 23:00 (IST) tonight, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines. As part of the changes, it was decided to prohibit educational activities across Israel. In green areas, gatherings will… pic.twitter.com/LhD8EDeMOt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 13, 2024

President Joe Biden is reportedly returning early to Washington D.C. from a trip in Delaware in order to attend a briefing on the situation in the Middle East, according to Reuters. The administration attempted to distance themselves by telling Tehran the U.S. had nothing to do with the airstrike and had little warning of Israel’s actions.

Biden reiterated his support for Israel on Friday, saying “We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” according to Reuters.

