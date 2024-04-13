Two Males, 19 And 13, Charged With Sexual Assault In Golf Course Incident

Michigan prosecutors charged two young men with the 2023 sexual assault of a woman at a golf course in Ann Arbor, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Jerrel Childs, 19, and a 13-year-old male allegedly assaulted a woman, 39, in the middle of the Nov. 4, 2023 University of Michigan football game against Purdue University, according to the police report. The incident allegedly occurred in the parking lot of the Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club across from Michigan Stadium. “Childs and the 13-year-old male did not know the victim prior to this incident, and this was a random attack,” according to the report. (RELATED: Just One Democrat Failed To Vote For Resolution Condemning Hamas Rape Of Civilians)

Ann Arbor Police Ltd. Bonnie Thiel stated the two males allegedly participated in the act and allegedly aggressively removed the victim’s clothes while strangling her, leaving her unconscious, ClickonDetroit.com reported.

“In my 24 years here, we’ve never had an incident of this nature with this type of violence in a public space at any U of M sporting event, so this is very concerning,” Theil said.

Childs, whose cash bond was set at $75,000, is reportedly being held at Washtenaw County Jail. The younger defendant, however, is reportedly being held at the Washtenaw County Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with first-degree sexual conduct with the intention to commit physical harm to the victim.

The City of Ann Arbor Communications Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.