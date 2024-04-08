Jonathan Majors Evades Jail Time In Assault Case: REPORT

Jonathan Majors reportedly evaded jail time Monday and was sentenced to probation in his assault case, in Manhattan court.

The “Creed III” star faced the maximum sentence of one year in prison after being convicted of misdemeanor assault in December 2023, according to The Guardian. The charges stemmed from an alleged altercation with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March 2023, in which she claimed to have been assaulted by Majors after addressing a text she said he received from another woman.

Majors has maintained his innocence, and alleged Jabbari was the aggressor. “He is not sorry, he has not accepted responsibility and he will do this again!” Jabbari said during the emotional sentencing hearing, according to The New York Post.

“He will hurt other women,” Jabbari said in court on Monday. “This is a man who believes he is above the law.”

The 34-year-old star did not address the court during his sentencing hearing.

Majors’ career with Marvel Cinematic Studios was on the rise when his assault case was reported by Jabbari. The famous actor was immediately dropped by Marvel, who had just cast him in the leading role of Kang the Conqueror – a role that many suggested would have ultimately catapulted him to superstardom, according to The Guardian.

Jabbari accused Majors of attacking her in the back seat of a chauffeured car and claimed he allegedly hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger, allegedly causing it to fracture. Majors has maintained that Jabbari was the one who allegedly came at him in an enraged fit after seeing incoming texts on his phone, and claimed he was merely attempting to regain possession of his phone and exit the vehicle.

The case relied heavily on surveillance footage of the night in question that reportedly showed Majors putting Jabbari back in the car after he exited. (RELATED: Jonathan Majors Faces New Allegations From Ex In Civil Suit: REPORT)

The jury ultimately convicted the actor of one assault charge and a harassment violation. He was acquitted on a second assault charge and of aggravated harassment, according to The Guardian.