Alaska Airlines Passenger Pleads Guilty To Touching Woman On Plane To ‘Arouse His Sexual Desire,’ DOJ Says

A Washington man pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charge after touching a woman on a plane, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Washington.

Desmond Bostick, 25, pleaded guilty in a court session in Seattle and could face up to 10 years in prison. On an Alaska Airlines flight from San Diego to Seattle in June 2023, Bostick, while seated in the aisle seat, reportedly violated the personal space of a female passenger next to him, court documents reveal. He touched the woman’s thigh and grabbed her buttocks as she stood up to let another passenger from their row pass by, according to the press release.

“In the plea agreement Bostick admits he touched the victim to arouse his sexual desire,” the press release states.

Bostick touched her again when she moved to let the same passenger return, the DOJ press release says.

The incident came to light after the victim alerted the flight crew upon landing, prompting an investigation by authorities. Although Bostick had left the airport, a federal grand jury indicted him Sept. 27, 2023, leading to the FBI arresting him in February. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Frustrated Passenger Slapping Pilot Announcing Flight Delays, Airline Says)

As part of the plea deal, both the prosecution and defense are recommending a nine-month prison sentence. However, U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead has the authority to impose any sentence permissible by law, the press release reads. The FBI, with support from the Port of Seattle Police, conducted the investigation.

Bostick’s sentencing is scheduled for July 18, 2024