‘I Was Afraid For My Life’: 81-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Man Says He Was Sucker-Punched, Carjacked

An elderly pizza delivery man claimed he was assaulted and carjacked Wednesday in Jefferson Park, Chicago, ABC 7 reported.

Ernie Aimone, 81, was delivering pizza in the Jefferson Park neighborhood when he said he was ambushed from behind. After being allegedly punched in the back of the head and forced to the ground, his car was allegedly stolen, according to ABC 7.

“They said, ‘gimme the keys, gimme the keys,'” Aimone told ABC 7. “And they sucker punched me from behind, hit me in the face. I was afraid for my life.”

Chicago police said the crime took place just after 9 pm in the 5300 block of North Ludlam Avenue, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Paroled Offender Allegedly Stabs Mother, Kills Her 11-Year-Old Son. Prisoner Review Board Member Resigns)

Hours later, authorities spotted Aimone’s vehicle, a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe, driving on an expressway. Police chased the vehicle until it crashed, sustaining major damage, and one teenage suspect was arrested, reports ABC 7.

Aimone has delivered pizza for Joe’s on Higgins for the last 40 years. He is a Vietnam War veteran and is well-known within the community, according to ABC 7.

“He’s like family to us,” Frank Demonte with Joe’s on Higgins told the outlet. “He’s seen me grow up from very young. He worked for my Dad.”

Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce organized a GoFundMe to help Aimone recover from this unfortunate incident. The fundraiser writes: “Ernie proudly served his country, and has been delivering to our community for years; and now it’s time for us to deliver for him!”