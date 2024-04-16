Pro-Israel Dem Challengers Rake In More Cash Than ‘Squad’ Members In First Fundraising Quarter Of 2024

Two pro-Israel Democratic challengers to left-wing “squad” members Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri raised more cash than the incumbents in 2024’s first quarter, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer brought in $2.2 million between Jan. 1 and March 31 compared to Bowman‘s $1.3 million, Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show. Bush totaled $677,707 during the same time period, while St. Louis prosecutor Wesley Bell reported $960,392.

The two “squad” members have been critical of Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, which killed roughly 1,200 individuals. Bell and Latimer have since launched their campaigns, making their support for Israel a key point of their message.

Both challengers roughly doubled the amount of cash on hand that the incumbent Democrats had entering April, with Latimer and Bell reporting $3 million and $1.1 million in the bank, respectively, according to FEC data. (RELATED: Dem Jewish Group Sets Its Sights On Unseating Two Squad Members)

Latimer spent roughly $56,000 more than Bowman during the first fundraising quarter, while Bush outpaced Bell by nearly $138,000, the campaign finance data shows.

A Mellman Group/Democratic Majority For Israel (DMFI) PAC survey released on April 4 found Latimer 17 points ahead of Bowman, with 13% of Democratic primary voters remaining undecided. An early February MOScout and Remington poll indicated that Bell was leading Bush by 22 points, and 18% weren’t yet sure of their choice.

Bowman’s primary for New York’s 16th Congressional District is on June 25, while Bush’s election for Missouri’s First Congressional District won’t be held until Aug. 6.

Bowman and Bush have repeatedly called for a ceasefire, while opposing several pieces of legislation voicing support for Israel and condemning Hamas and antisemitism.

Conversely, several prominent pro-Israel groups — including the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA), the DMFI PAC and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) — have thrown their support behind Latimer and Bell.

Bowman also came under fire for pulling a fire alarm in a Capitol office building ahead of a crucial vote on government funding in late September, which he ultimately received a misdemeanor for.

The Cook Political Report characterizes both seats as in the “Solid Democrat” category for 2024.

The campaigns for Bowman, Bush, Latimer and Bell did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

