Hannah Waddingham Snaps At Photographer After He Allegedly Asks Her To ‘Show Some Leg’

Hannah Waddingham criticized a photographer who allegedly asked her to “show some leg” while she posed on the red carpet Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Olivier Awards in London and was captured on video by a fan that quickly spread across social media platforms. Waddingham, who was hosting the prestigious event, expressed her dismay directly to the photographer.

Standing on the venue’s steps, she retorted, “Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man. Don’t be a d***, otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say ‘Show me leg.’ No.” Following her statement, she shook her head and walked away, continuing to speak as she left the scene. (RELATED: Mitt Romney And Kyrsten Sinema Dragged For ‘Ted Lasso’ Halloween Stunt)

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the 📸 made some comment about her leg we couldn’t quite make out and… well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 — bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

In addition to her acclaimed role on the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” where she portrays Rebecca Welton, the new owner of AFC Richmond, Waddingham is set to appear in “The Fall Guy” and “Mission Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part 2” later this year, according to Daily Wire.