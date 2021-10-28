US

Mitt Romney And Kyrsten Sinema Dragged For ‘Ted Lasso’ Halloween Stunt

Screenshot/Twitter/MittRomney

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took some criticism Thursday for a Halloween stunt spoofing a scene from “Ted Lasso.”

Romney, who donned a false mustache to dress as the Apple+ show’s eponymous character, posed in photos reenacting the scene “Biscuits with the Boss” with Sinema. (RELATED: Sinema Rated Favorably By More Than 50% Of Republicans And Democrats In Home State)

Romney and Sinema’s photos appeared to capture the scene to the letter.

But the critics were less than impressed, and immediately fired off their complaints on Twitter.

The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur argued that they were actually doing a better representation of “The Hunger Games.”

But for Romney, the stunt contained just a faint air of payback. The Utah senator followed the photos with a question for the real “Ted Lasso” actor Jason Sudeikis – who has also spoofed Romney on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

“After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor. How was my @TedLasso, @JasonSudeikis?” he asked.