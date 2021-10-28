Mitt Romney And Kyrsten Sinema Dragged For ‘Ted Lasso’ Halloween Stunt

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took some criticism Thursday for a Halloween stunt spoofing a scene from “Ted Lasso.”

Romney, who donned a false mustache to dress as the Apple+ show’s eponymous character, posed in photos reenacting the scene “Biscuits with the Boss” with Sinema. (RELATED: Sinema Rated Favorably By More Than 50% Of Republicans And Democrats In Home State)

WATCH:

Romney and Sinema’s photos appeared to capture the scene to the letter.

Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

But the critics were less than impressed, and immediately fired off their complaints on Twitter.

This…um…says so much about so much I can’t even https://t.co/9fJjZRcHBo — Sean Gallagher 👻⚓️ 幽灵舰队 🎃 (@thepacketrat) October 28, 2021

Cut the shit, Mitt. Your cosplay at bipartisanship is fooling no one. https://t.co/74e7IwuUKy — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 28, 2021

This is what they get paid to do by their corporate bosses.

They are the biscuits. https://t.co/sVOQdL4H0v — Elías López (@elopezgross) October 28, 2021

The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur argued that they were actually doing a better representation of “The Hunger Games.”

This is Hunger Games. The Capitol has no fucking idea what’s happening in the districts and they’re rubbing our noses in it. They’re having a grand time while you’re rationing drugs in a way that might cost you your life. https://t.co/CAHcVFol4y — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 28, 2021

Spoofing a show about kindness to celebrate someone who voted against raising the minimum wage. A+. Even better than Reagan using Born in the USA. https://t.co/LVEd6bPrnC — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) October 28, 2021

Americans are dying of COVID, lack adequate healthcare, lack affordable housing, lack a living wage, the climate crisis worsens daily—& two people who could vote to provide immediate relief to all of this unnecessary suffering are literally wasting time playing games. Reckless. https://t.co/lTD0wZEXpy — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) October 28, 2021

Is it funny that millions of people will die because they were left out of federal programs that needed funded by were starved of it? 8 out of 10 Americans who live paycheck to paycheck are not laughing. They are hurting. Insolent political theater like this has failed them. https://t.co/r7rtVNVfYI — Joe Sanberg (@JosephNSanberg) October 28, 2021

Am I mad that the costumes are so spot on or mad at politicians playing up cutesy shows of “bipartisanship” at the expense of good policy or just mad at public figures being so cringe during such a “Kim there are people dying” moment https://t.co/3H1at9yY9x — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) October 28, 2021

But for Romney, the stunt contained just a faint air of payback. The Utah senator followed the photos with a question for the real “Ted Lasso” actor Jason Sudeikis – who has also spoofed Romney on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

“After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor. How was my @TedLasso, @JasonSudeikis?” he asked.