‘What Were You Hiding?’: Josh Hawley Confronts Biden Energy Sec Over ‘False Testimony’ On Stock Trades

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley on Tuesday confronted Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over previous testimony about her stock trades that was allegedly misleading.

Granholm told Hawley in April 2023 that she did not own any individual stocks, but she corrected herself in June 2023, Fox News reported. Hawley asked her during a Senate Energy Committee hearing on Tuesday why she misled the committee in her 2023 testimony. (RELATED: Energy Secretary Traveled To Tout Green Tech, Police Were Involved When There Weren’t Enough EV Chargers)

“Oh my goodness,” Granholm said, before Hawley repeated the question. “I believed that I had sold all individual stocks, and I was incorrect.”

Granholm admitted her ownership of six individual stocks in a letter to the committee in June 2023, Fox News reported. The energy secretary said in the letter to have sold sold them in May.

“So I came back as soon as I found out that, in fact, I had not sold all individual stocks,” she said.

“Why did you mislead us and what were you hiding?” Hawley asked. “Why did you wait so long? Why did you hide this?”

“I did not hide it because I brought it forth to the committee when I realized that we had made a mistake,” Granholm answered.

Hawley again asked Granholm why she hesitated for a month to correct what he said was her “false testimony.”

Granholm violated the STOCK Act nine times in 2021 as she filed two reports with the Office of Government Ethics on Dec. 15 and 16 outlining nine stock trades conducted between April 30 and Oct. 26 of 2020. All nine trades fell outside of the 45 day period that the STOCK Act compels government officials to report their transactions.

