Joe Scarborough Goes On Rant About Fox News Covering Border, Pro-Palestinian Protests Instead Of Trump Trial

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough criticized Fox News on Tuesday for covering the border crisis and protests against Israel’s military operations in Gaza during the first day of former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan.

Jury selection in the trial on 34 felony counts regarding a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a confidentiality agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House started Monday. MSNBC ran constant coverage of the trial titled “Trump on Trial” running for six hours straight, while Fox News covered the trial featuring legal commentary, but also covered the protests that blocked bridges in New York and California during which the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel was celebrated, prompting Scarborough to criticize the network. (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’ Panelists Dismayed By Trump’s ‘Terrifyingly Competent’ Campaign)

“You may claim to be from where I’m from, but you were not raised by the same teachers I was raised by. You don’t read. Because if you read, Mike, the facts are clear, I’m getting tired of saying this to people who claim to be patriotic but hate America, because they’re always running America down,” Scarborough said. “They’re always trashing America. They’re always saying America is horrible. Its democracy doesn’t work. We need a dictatorship if Donald Trump doesn’t win. I’m tired of people running America down.”

WATCH:



“On Fox News, and I’ll say it, on Fox News, they didn’t want to show Donald Trump on trial, so they got three protests and said, protests shut down America, basically. This weekend, there were, like, four migrants and a hound dog on top of a hill in New Mexico. They had their four migrants and a hound dog cam on for hours, Scarborough said. “Right now, I’m looking up the hill. There are two, three – I think I see a coyote. That’s a hound dog, Bob. Okay, a hound dog. I mean, this is the world they give their viewers. Anything to try to make America look bad.”

On Monday, “America’s Newsroom,” co-hosted by Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, spent two minutes and 29 seconds discussing and promoting an incident where illegal immigrants threw rocks at a drone operated by the network. “America Reports,” “The Faulkner Focus,” “Outnumbered,” and “The Story” did not feature coverage of the border, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation review of shows archived on Grabien. (RELATED: ‘Go Straight To Hell’: Joe Scarborough Rants Against Netanyahu And His Backers)

“They are obsessed on trashing America when America is stronger, more powerful than ever before,” Scarborough claimed. “Its economy is stronger and more powerful than ever before. So what do they do? They find a trans athlete in Utah. The world is coming to an end. Help us, Jesus. Country ain’t the country I was raised in. No, it’s better. It’s stronger. We’re more powerful. Our military is more powerful relative to the rest of the world, our economy is stronger relative to the rest of the world, but you would never know this because they are fed a steady stream of hate America rhetoric, which I suppose is why you have the chairman of the house GOP saying that some of those dupes and back benchers are actually clinging to pro-Russian propaganda and spreading it across their districts, across America, and across the House floor.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

