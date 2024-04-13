Iran Launches Drone Attack On Israel: REPORT

The Iranian military launched a drone attack on Israel after days of increasing tension, according to The New York Times.
Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, said during a briefing for reporters on Saturday that Iran had “fired drones from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” the NYT reported. Hagari confirmed that the Israeli military was monitoring the drones, noting they would take several hours to arrive.
BREAKING: Iran launches attack against Israel using dozens of drones, four U.S. and Israeli officials told me
— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 13, 2024
The attack comes just hours after Israeli officials announced that educational activities, gatherings and workplaces would be canceled or limited due to increased aggression from Iran.
Tensions between the two nations have been building since an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad-Reza Zahedi in April, prompting Iranian officials to threaten retaliation.
This is an evolving story. Please check back later for updates.
