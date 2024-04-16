Effective Immediately: John Sterling, The Voice Of The New York Yankees For 36 Seasons, Retires Due To Health Issues

An absolute icon!

John Sterling, the legendary radio voice of the New York Yankees, has retired due to health issues.

The Yankees announced Monday that Sterling was retiring following 36 seasons with the franchise. His retirement will be effective immediately.

The Yankees will honor Sterling this Saturday at Yankee Stadium during a pregame ceremony. The 85-year-old was known for his personality, voice, his unique way of calling home runs and announcing a Yankees victory in such glorious fashion.

Over the past few years, Sterling has cranked down his workload and had plans to only go on a limited number of road trips here in the 2024 campaign. However, following the road trip against the Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks that kicked off the season, as well as the first homestand of the year, he made the decision that it was officially time to call it a career.

A native of New York, Sterling made the call in 5,420 regular season games for the Yankees, as well as 211 contests in the playoffs. And this includes a streak of 5,060 straight games being called from September 1989 to July 2019.

The New York Yankees today announced that legendary Yankees play-by-play radio voice John Sterling, who has called 5,420 regular season Yankees games and 211 postseason Yankees games, is retiring effective immediately. He will be recognized in a pregame ceremony on Saturday,… pic.twitter.com/Bnhrkx6WEM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 15, 2024

Here’s the official statement from John Sterling on his retirement:

“YANKEES WIN! THEEEE YANKEES WIN!” … boy oh boy, am I gonna miss that.