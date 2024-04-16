Woah! Cardinals’ Oli Marmol Gets Physical With A’s Security Guard After Classic Episode Of ‘Wrong Place, Wrong Time’

Note to self: Oli Marmol isn’t to be played with.

During Monday night’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland Athletics, we had some straight physicality between Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and an Athletics security guard.

And we’re not talking about some light push or some weak playground ish, a livid Marmol actually tugged the collar of an Athletics security guard while the two teams were playing at the Oakland Coliseum.

Things went down in the 7th inning of the game when the Cards were holding on to a 3-0 lead. At one point, St. Louis’ designated hitter Brendan Donovan was called out on a play by the second base umpire. Well, in response to how close of a call it was, Marmol was thinking about whether or not to challenge. (RELATED: Rockies Potentially Lose Kyle Freeland To Injury For One Of The Dumbest Reasons Ever)

However, while Marmol was getting clarity from a staffer to make the decision, he ended up being interrupted by a security guard who walked right in his way.

Before the security guard could get too far, Marmol quickly put his arm in front of him and then grabbed his collar to confront him. It was a short-lived sight, but it appears that it was enough to screw up the Cardinals‘ challenge.

As you’ll see in the video, the security guard was simply doing his job and going onto the field with the game being paused, it’s most likely in his job requirements. But that didn’t stop Marmol from going full-out Tony Soprano on the guy. And as you’ll see, the security guard was completely flabbergasted.

WATCH:

This security guard was in the wrong place at the wrong time 😳 pic.twitter.com/eOn8qErgnU — A’s on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 16, 2024

Damn, Oli … you didn’t have to do him like that.