Gingrich Slams Biden For Favoring People Who ‘Hate America,’ Says Activists Chanting ‘Death To’ Should Be Deported

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed President Joe Biden for siding with people who “hate America” Monday on Fox News, adding that activists who’ve chanted “death to” America should face repercussions.

Gingrich appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the continuing protests from pro-Palestine and left-wing activists who’ve called out Biden for the administration’s defense of Israel. Following an attack by Iran over the weekend, Biden officials quickly noted that the U.S. is not seeking escalation in the issue after helping protect Israel. (RELATED: Left-Wing Activists Taught To Chant ‘Death To’ America)

Fox host Sean Hannity questioned Gingrich’s stance on the issue and if he believed that Biden’s tactics to appease pro-Palestine voters is a “blind political ambition” move as polls have shown that he is continuing to lose key voting blocs.

“I actually don’t agree with you. I don’t think this is purely transactional and purely political. Way back in 1984, Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick made an amazing speech at the Republican National Convention. In which she described the ‘blame America first’ Democrats, and said, ‘Whatever happens, anywhere in the world, the reaction of the American left is to blame America first.’ Well, guess what? That was Joe Biden, he was in the Senate already. He was part of that. Now he’s surrounded by people who are crazy,” Gingrich stated.

“The fact is, I think, we ought to go back and learn the lessons of the 1930s. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was faced with a Nazi effort inside the United States. They locked people up – I believe frankly we should say if you are for the victory of Iran, if you want to scream death to America, we’re deporting you. If you’re an American, we’re going to try you for treason. You can’t get up and say death to America as an American citizen.”

“It’s time that we prepare to defend the survival of the United States and I think it’s time we confront it head on. A president who clearly, on every single front, from Ukraine where he favors Russia, to what’s happened in Afghanistan where in the end he favored the Taliban, to what’s happening in Gaza where he favors Hamas, to what’s happening with Iran where he favors the Iranians. On every front, Joe Biden is on the side of the people who hate America.”

Following Iran’s attack where they launched an estimated 300 missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday, Biden officials confirmed that the U.S., along with other allies, helped strike out 99% of the attack. During the news of the escalation between Iran and Israel, The Free Press outlet caught on camera a group of left-wing, anti-war activists celebrating the strike at a Teamsters Union’s Chicago headquarters event.

The activists gathered over the weekend to reportedly hear from organizers throughout the country who are planning to allegedly disrupt the Democratic National Convention in August. An additional clip shows a group being led in Farsi to chant ‘death to Israel,’ as well as ‘death to America.’