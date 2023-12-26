Biden Loses Double-Digit Support From Key Dem Voting Bloc: POLL

President Joe Biden has lost double-digit support among young female voters, who typically back Democrats by large margins, since the summer, a Tuesday poll found.

Biden was leading former President Donald Trump for a 2024 hypothetical rematch 60% to 33% among women aged 18 to 29 in June, according to a J.L. Partners/Daily Mail survey. However, the president now only has 42% support among the crucial voting bloc, leading Trump by only 10 points compared to his previous 27-point advantage.

The president has also lost support among the larger female electorate since June, and now only leads Trump 47% to 41%, according to the survey. Additionally, Biden’s lead has sharply declined since September among 18-to-29-year-olds overall, with Trump narrowly trailing behind by only 2 points.

In 2020, Biden led Trump by 15 and 24 points among females and those aged 18 to 29, respectively, according to Edison Research’s exit polls. (RELATED: Biden Is Underwater Among Voting Blocs That Were Key To His 2020 Victory: POLL)

The poll reflects other recent surveys that show Biden losing support from key demographics he won over in 2020, along with a New York Times/Siena College poll that found majorities of women, 18-to-29-year-olds, independents and Hispanics disapproved of the president’s job performance.

Trump also led Biden by 3 points for a potential 2024 rematch in the J.L. Partners/Daily Mail poll, which previously found Biden up by 2 points in June. The former president’s lead widened slightly by 1 point with third-party candidates on the ballot, with independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West receiving 4% and 1% support, respectively.

Biden continues to trail Trump in numerous recent national and battleground state surveys, and is down by 2.3 points in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average. The former president is also leading in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Both men maintain steady leads in their respective party primaries, with Biden and Trump enjoying 68% and 63% support, respectively, according to the RCP.

The J.L. Partners/Daily Mail survey polled 984 likely general election voters across the country between Dec. 15 and Dec. 20 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

