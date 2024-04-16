Video Shows Student Slap Teacher In The Face: ‘You Want Me To Hit You Again?’

A viral video that circulated Monday shows a student slapping his teacher in the face at a high school in North Carolina.

The student, wearing a hood over his head, can be seen approaching a female teacher who was sitting at her desk in a classroom at Parkland High School before slapping her in the face twice, WXII 12 reported.

“One more time,” someone was heard saying before the student slapped the teacher in the face.

“I don’t know what the fuck’s wrong with your bitch ass [inaudible]. You think that affected me any [inaudible]?” the student asked. “You want me to hit you again? You want me to hit you again?”

“I don’t want it,” the teacher said.

“You want me to hit you again?” the student asked again.

“I don’t want it,” the teacher repeated.

“You want me to hit you again?” the student asked a final time before smacking the teacher across the face a second time.

“Stop fucking playing with me,” the student told the teacher. “I told you, I’m [inaudible] I’m not your dumbass [inaudible].”

“And do I look like I care?” the teacher asked.

“What’s wrong with you?” the student said before walking away and telling her to “go back to teaching.”

Wild footage shows a student slap a teacher across the face twice while he taunts her. This reportedly happened at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The sheriff’s office says they are investigating. pic.twitter.com/LpTHGY6B40 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 16, 2024

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) launched an investigation following the alleged assault captured on video, according to WXII 12. WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus responded to the incident in a statement soon after the footage went viral.

“This behavior will not be tolerated. At no time is it acceptable for students to put their hands on a teacher in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. My focus now is on making sure that our teacher is taken care of and has the support needed to navigate through the lasting effects of this incident,” McManus said.

Parkland High School Principal Noel Keener sent a message to families with students at his school about the alleged assault, the outlet reported. He condemned the “inappropriate and unsettling” behavior exhibited by the student, assuring that the offending student would be disciplined. (RELATED: Teen Caught Naked With Married Teacher, Makes Run For It In Underwear: Cops)

“Hello Parkland Families, this is Noel Keener, Principal at Parkland High School,” the message began. “I am calling to let you know that earlier today our administration was made aware of a disturbing video of an inappropriate and unsettling interaction between a student and a teacher being circulated on social media. Our administration has started an investigation immediately in conjunction with our law enforcement partners at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The student involved in the video will face disciplinary action in accordance with district policies and procedures. The student may also face criminal charges.”

“Please know this video is not reflective of our expectations of students at Parkland High School,” Keener continued. “We are working with district staff to address this immediately and ensure behavior like this is not tolerated in our school and district.”

“We always appreciate you making us aware anytime there is something that concerns you. When you see a concerning social media post or text, please remember to report it, not repost or reshare it. We ask that you remind students about the consequences that can come from circulating or sharing inappropriate videos. We take all such matters seriously and thank you for your patience, partnership, and understanding. If you have any questions, please let me know,” Keener said.