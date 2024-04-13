College Student Faces Felony Charge After Alleged Stabbing On Campus: REPORT

A 20-year-old student at Appalachian State University is facing a felony charge after allegedly stabbing another student on campus Thursday, according to WXII 12.

Emmet Cardwell was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury after the reported stabbing at Peacock Hall, according to the outlet.

Reports of a stabbing at Peacock Hall at App State in Boone. Student journalist Dylan Henson snapped this video. He said the suspect was arrested off campus and pulled over by App State, Boone PD and Watauga Co Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/ZbgZcr39fl — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) April 11, 2024

Cardwell allegedly “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault” the victim “with a knife, a deadly weapon, with the intent to kill and inflict serious injury,” court documents stated, according to the Watauga Democrat.

Appalachian State police arrived at the scene of the incident around 12:07 p.m., WXII 12 reported. They reportedly apprehended two suspects at 12:30 p.m, after spotting a suspected vehicle leaving campus.

“Stabbing in the area of Peacock Hall. The suspect left the area in a Black Toyota Convertible. Avoid the area,” a message sent to the surrounding community read.

One stabbing victim, a student at the university, was reportedly injured and transported to Watauga Medical Center after the incident, according to WXII 12. (RELATED: Multiple Killed In Shopping Mall Stabbing Spree Abroad)

Authorities questioned the second suspect, who is reportedly another student at the college. Charges have not yet been brought against this individual, WXII 12 reported.

Caldwell “is to be released to his parents after posting a $250,000 secured bond,” according to court documents, the outlet cited. The alleged attacker, reportedly from Durham, was ordered to live with his parents and check in with the court weekly to ensure he is in compliance, the Watauga Democrat reported.

Caldwell was prohibited from entering Watauga County “unless with his attorney and the sheriff has been given prior notification,” court documents stated, according to the outlet. The suspect is not allowed to possess a firearm or other “dangerous weapon during this period of pretrial release.” His court date is scheduled for May 23.