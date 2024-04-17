EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Tommy Tuberville Endorses Tony Wied For Congress

Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville will endorse Republican Wisconsin Congressional candidate Tony Wied, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Wied is running in WI-08, which was held by Rep. Mike Gallagher, who announced in late March that he would be resigning from Congress early. Wied picked up the support of former President Donald Trump and has since raised $700,000, according to his campaign.

Gallagher’s exit left Congressional Republicans with a razor-thin 217-213 majority in the House and said his resignation is effective April 19, 2024.

“I am proud to join President Trump in endorsing Tony Wied for Congress in WI-08. Tony is a conservative outsider and a successful businessman. I know Tony will fight for America First policies, work to secure the border, and grow the economy for all Americans,” Tuberville told the Caller. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher Will Resign Early From Congress, Narrowing House Majority)

“I am thrilled to have the endorsement of Senator Tuberville. He has been a conservative warrior fighting for America First values. I look forward to joining him in Washington to put our country back on track,” Wied told the Caller in response to Tuberville’s endorsement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Tommy Tuberville Endorses Kari Lake For Senate)

Experts recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the several more high-profile exits of senior House Republican committee chairs, including Gallagher, may spell both policy and electoral trouble for them throughout 2024. The lawmakers include House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry and House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, although Green is reportedly reconsidering retirement.