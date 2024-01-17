EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Tommy Tuberville Endorses Kari Lake For Senate

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville will endorse Arizona Senate Republican candidate Kari Lake on Wednesday for U.S. Senate, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Tuberville told the Caller that Lake is just the type of candidate Republicans need in the U.S. Senate and said she is the “teammate” he wants on Capitol Hill. This is Lake’s third endorsement from a sitting Senator. She also received the endorsement of Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Lake’s bid for Senate back in October.

“If I learned anything from my 40 years of coaching football, it was the value of teamwork. And if I’ve learned anything during my time in the Senate, it’s that America needs more common-sense conservatives willing to go against the grain in Washington, D.C., and fight to take our freedoms back. Kari Lake is just the teammate I need beside me in the United States Senate. That’s why she has my complete endorsement,” Tuberville told the Caller. (RELATED: Kari Lake Officially Launches Bid For US Senate)

Lake responded to the endorsement, telling the Caller that her father was also a football coach like Tuberville and that she is honored to have the senator’s support.

“My father was a football coach. He taught me the value of taking no plays off, of tackling problems head-on. Coach Tuberville is cut from the same cloth. He shares my relentless drive to save our country, and Coach needs more America-First Senators to take the field alongside him and win this country back. I’m honored to have his endorsement,” Lake told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kari Lake Lays Out Border Plan For Senate Bid, Rips Opponents, Says They Will Have To End Up Endorsing It)

On Oct. 3, Lake registered her Senate campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) ahead of her campaign launch.

The Arizona Republican, who ran for governor in 2022, is heavily favored to win the GOP primary. If selected as the primary candidate, Lake will then likely face Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego in a three-way general election.

Cook Political rates Arizona Senate as a toss-up, meaning it will likely be a better pickup opportunity for Senate Republicans than Pennsylvania or Montana, which are rated to lean Democrat in 2024.

A recent Democrat Poll shows Kari Lake leading Gallego by one point. An Independent Poll shows her leading by six points.