Arrest Warrant Issued For State Rep. Kevin Boyle, Police Say: REPORT

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued for Democratic Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle, police said Tuesday.

The warrant comes after Boyle’s 2021 arrest and charges related to harassment and violating a protection order filed by his then-wife, who is now estranged from the representative, CBS News reported. Boyle allegedly violated this protection from abuse order by contacting his estranged wife again via text.

Boyle has represented Pennsylvania’s 172 district, located in parts of Montgomery County and Northeast Philadelphia, since 2011, the outlet noted. He’s in the process of campaigning for his eighth term in office.

‘This Bar Is Done’: Video Captures Dem Lawmaker’s Alleged Drunken Ranthttps://t.co/Vmf7szT5C1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 10, 2024

Boyle went viral in February for appearing intoxicated at the Gaul & Co. Malt House in Rockledge, where footage appeared to catch him allegedly harassing and threatening staff at the establishment. At one point he allegedly screamed at employees, asking them if they “know who the fuck” he was.

JUST IN: Arrest warrant issued for Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D) due to violation of a protection from abuse order, WPVI reports. Earlier this year, Boyle made headlines for being drunk in a bar. He later said he was “seeking help.” pic.twitter.com/lasYNeGCow — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 16, 2024

“I can fucking end this bar, by the way. I’ll fucking end this bar, by the way,” Boyle could be heard saying at the start of the footage. “This bar is so fucking done, by the way.” Boyle was asked to leave the bar several times, police said. He was not charged for the alleged incident.

Boyle said in 2022 that treatment for mental health issues helped save his life, CBS noted. It is unclear if he sought help following the alleged incident at the bar. (RELATED: REPORT: Aide Accuses Florida Rep. Fabian Basabe Of Slapping Him In Face)

“I love Kevin, but I have serious concerns about his mental health and it breaks my heart to see him this way. I hope he gets the help he needs,” Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Matt Bradford said in a statement to CBS.

Calls and emails from the Daily Caller to Boyle’s office were not immediately returned.