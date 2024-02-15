Finland Just Solved America’s Mental Health Problem. It’s So Simple

Finland seems to have inadvertently come up with the perfect solution to America’s mental health problem and shared the details Tuesday.

Finland ranked as the happiest country in the world for the last six years, according to CNBC. But this is not a natural, God-given happiness; it’s all thanks to three specific tenets within Finnish society, psychology researcher and philosopher Frank Martela told the outlet. And these tenets are essential to helping America pull itself out of its downward mental health spiral.

The three things that make Finnish people so darn happy are (a) a strong sense of community and relatedness, (2) doing good deeds for other people, and (3) finding a clear purpose for oneself. These tenets might seem extremely obvious to most of you, so why aren’t you practicing them? (RELATED: Watch ‘Damaged: The Transing of America’s Kids’)

Since moving to the U.S., I’ve been consistently disillusioned with the younger generation’s obsession with wealth and fame as key indicators of individual happiness. In Hollywood proper, where good people become Gila monsters in the pursuit of popularity and celebrity, and Hollywood for ugly people (Washington D.C.), the addiction to power is writ-large, and it’s making you all mental.

This is what happens when parents tell their extremely average children that they are special, when in reality, none of us are. And those average children grow up expecting more from the world than they’re willing to put in.

“When you help someone, when you [have a] positive impact on others, your own happiness and sense of meaningfulness increases,” Martela says, though you should know this by now anyway. “In situations of crisis, opportunities to help each other are typically plenty, and this helps also to build a sense of solidarity.” Solidarity does not exist when the individual is perpetually attempting to enrich themselves instead of being an active member of their local community. (RELATED: All But One State Sees Massive Surge In Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses, Report Finds)

Performing acts of kindness, like telling someone they look great, or helping out a colleague or friend on a project, has been directly linked to creating a sense of happiness and satisfaction in people with anxiety, depression, and stress, according to an Ohio State University study. Show me a demographic defined more by unnecessary stress, depression, and anxiety than young Americans pursuing fame and TikTok stardom, and I’ll eat my face.

So, dear reader, stop doom-scrolling and do or say something nice for/to someone today. It won’t cost you a thing, and you have no idea how far that kindness will go. Your money, on the other hand? If money bought happiness, don’t you think Hunter Biden would be less of a mess?