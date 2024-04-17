Martin Scorsese Eyeing Frank Sinatra Biopic Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio As Lead, Sources Say: REPORT

Legendary director Martin Scorsese is aiming to produce a biopic about Frank Sinatra, and he has set his sights on Leonardo DiCaprio for the leading role, sources told Variety.
Scorsese has reportedly lined up an impressive cast and hopes to place Jennifer Lawrence in the film to portray Sinatra’s second wife, actress Ava Gardner. With DiCaprio potentially taking on the role of the iconic singer and Scorsese as the mastermind behind the film, the movie is already stirring up conversations with major studios and streamers, according to Variety. Apple has reportedly expressed interest in partnering up on this project after financing Scorsese’s $215 million film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” However, Sony is the current frontrunner, sources told Variety.
Sinatra’s daughter, Tina Sinatra, reportedly hasn’t officially green-lit the biopic. She currently controls and manages her father’s estate, according to Variety. Still, Scorsese has reportedly taken a step forward by assembling the all-star cast, suggesting he believes the project will take off. (RELATED: Martin Scorcese Partners With Fox Nation For New Religious Series)
Scorsese is riding the wave right now after receiving 10 Oscar nominations for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The 81-year-old director is showing no signs of slowing down. Instead, he reportedly has already lined up his next two projects, and seems to be comfortable and confident about tackling them both.
The other film he’s said to be working on is about Jesus. It was reportedly intended to be filmed in Israel, but the current climate with the war against Hamas is not a simple backdrop to work around.
No further information about the Sinatra biopic has been released, but all eyes are on Scorsese, in hopes of an official announcement.