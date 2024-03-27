Martin Scorcese Partners With Fox Nation For New Religious Series

Martin Scorsese joined forces with Fox Nation on a religious docudrama project titled “The Saints,” which explores the journey of eight men and women as they embark on a life of sainthood.

The legendary director is fresh off the success of “The Killers of the Flower Moon,” but is showing no signs of slowing down. The launch of “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” on Fox Nation will begin streaming Nov. 2024, according to Deadline. Scorsese will reportedly host, narrate and executive produce the eight-episode show.

The series was created by Matti Leshem and includes Scorsese’s longtime collaborator Kent Jones as the writer, according to Deadline. Elizabeth Chomko will reportedly sit in the director’s seat, while Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, Yoshi Stone and Craig Piligian executive produce alongside Scorsese and Leshem.

Lionsgate, Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, LBI Entertainment and Halcyon will produce the docuseries, which is expected to have a two-part launch, Deadline reported. Each episode will reportedly highlight one particular Saint. Among them will be Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Francis of Assisi, Mary Magdalene, Thomas Becket, Moses the Black, Maximillian Kolbe and Sebastian, according to outlet. The focus will reportedly be put on the acts of kindness and sacrifice each Saint embraced along their journey.

The first four episodes will be shown Nov. 16, and the final four will stream May 2025, Deadline reported.

While attending the Berlin Film Festival, Scorsese said in a press conference that he was considering a Jesus-based film in the future, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Pope Francis Admits He Once Fell In Love)

The highly esteemed director joins the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid, Rob Lowe and Dan Aykroyd as a Fox Nation collaborator, Deadline reported.

There has been no further information released about the specifics of casting or production.