Martin Scorcese Partners With Fox Nation For New Religious Series

FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

(Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Martin Scorsese joined forces with Fox Nation on a religious docudrama project titled “The Saints,” which explores the journey of eight men and women as they embark on a life of sainthood.

The legendary director is fresh off the success of “The Killers of the Flower Moon,” but is showing no signs of slowing down. The launch of “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” on Fox Nation will begin streaming Nov. 2024, according to Deadline. Scorsese will reportedly host, narrate and executive produce the eight-episode show.

Martin Scorsese poses on May 8, 2018 as he arrives for the screening of the film “Todos Lo Saben (Everybody Knows)” and the opening ceremony of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Martin Scorsese poses for a photo ahead of appearing on stage as part of the ‘In Conversation’ series of events at BFI Southbank on February 22, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The series was created by Matti Leshem and includes Scorsese’s longtime collaborator Kent Jones as the writer, according to Deadline. Elizabeth Chomko will reportedly sit in the director’s seat, while Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, Yoshi Stone and Craig Piligian executive produce alongside Scorsese and Leshem.

Producer Martin Scorsese arrives at the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lionsgate, Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, LBI Entertainment and Halcyon will produce the docuseries, which is expected to have a two-part launch, Deadline reported. Each episode will reportedly highlight one particular Saint. Among them will be Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Francis of Assisi, Mary Magdalene, Thomas Becket, Moses the Black, Maximillian Kolbe and Sebastian, according to outlet. The focus will reportedly be put on the acts of kindness and sacrifice each Saint embraced along their journey.

The first four episodes will be shown Nov. 16, and the final four will stream May 2025, Deadline reported.

Director Martin Scorsese attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While attending the Berlin Film Festival, Scorsese said in a press conference that he was considering a Jesus-based film in the future, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Pope Francis Admits He Once Fell In Love)

Martin Scorsese accepts the Honorary Golden Bear on stage at the Honorary Golden Bear Award Ceremony for Martin Scorsese during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The highly esteemed director joins the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid, Rob Lowe and Dan Aykroyd as a Fox Nation collaborator, Deadline reported.

There has been no further information released about the specifics of casting or production.