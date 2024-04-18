Here’s What We Know About The Twelve Jurors Selected For Trump’s Trial

All twelve jurors have been selected for former President Donald Trump’s trial relating to Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s allegations he falsified business records to hide a payment to pornstar Stormy Daniels.

The jurors include an investment banker, a security engineer with three children, a retired man from Lebanon who enjoys fly fishing, a speech therapist, a worker at an eyewear company, a woman from California who works in product development and a physical therapist, according to Politico. The panel is comprised of seven men and five women, according to NBC News.

The seven jurors sworn in Thursday join five who were selected on Tuesday, completing the panel that will weigh Bragg’s 34 count indictment against the former president. Six additional jurors are needed to serve as alternates, and Judge Juan Merchan said he is “hopeful” that selection will finish tomorrow, according to NBC News.

One alternate has already been selected, according to multiple reports. The alternate is a female asset manager who “likes to run, hang out with her friends and eat,” according to NBC News. (RELATED: Trump Case Judge Directs Media Not To Report Certain Details About Jurors)

NEWS A 12-person jury has been selected for Trump’s first criminal trial in New York. After a flurry of peremptory and for-cause challenges, jury selection progressed in a fast and furious fashion. An alternate already has been chosen. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 18, 2024

The jury’s foreperson, selected Tuesday, works in sales and is originally from Ireland, according to Politico. He’s married, likes “anything outdoorsy,” lives in West Harlem and reads The New York Times, Fox News and MSNBC, according to NBC News.

The second juror is a married investment banker who says he follows Trump’s posts on Truth Social, according to NBC News.

The third juror is a young corporate law attorney from Oregon who lives in Chelsea. He’s unmarried and says he gets news from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Google, according to CNN.

The fourth juror has three children and likes woodworking and metalworking, according to NBC. He’s a security engineer without any social media accounts, according to CNN.

The fifth juror is a young, female English teacher who lives with her boyfriend in Harlem, according to NBC News.

The sixth juror is a recent college graduate who works as a software engineer. She lives in Chelsea with three roommates and does not have strong feelings about Trump, according to CNN.

The seventh juror is a civil litigation attorney from North Carolina who lives on the Upper East Side in Manhattan. He has two kids and is married, according to CNN.

The eighth juror has two kids and used to be a wealth manager. He’s retired now and enjoys hobbies that include skiing, fly fishing and yoga, according to NBC News.

The ninth juror is an unmarried woman who lives alone, works as a speech therapist and said she likes reality TV podcasts, according to CNN.

The tenth juror, originally from Ohio, works in commerce and enjoys podcasts on behavioral psychology, according to CNN.

The eleventh juror, who Trump tried to remove after she said she did not like his “persona,” is a product development manager, according to CNN.

The twelfth juror is a female physical therapist who listens to sports and faith-based podcasts, according to NBC News.

Seven jurors were initially selected on Tuesday, though two were released earlier Thursday, according to reports. One said she did not believe she could be impartial after friends and colleagues asked her if she was a juror. Another was dismissed after prosecutors questioned the truthfulness of his answer on the jury selection questions.

Merchan directed the media Thursday not to report physical details about jurors or information about their employers.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.