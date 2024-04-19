‘Can’t Deal With The Lying’: Tucker Joins Joe Rogan To Talk Spiritual Beings, Cults, and Politics

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson joined podcast host Joe Rogan on Friday to discuss aliens, cults, and politics.

Carlson appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” for an over three-hour discussion on a slew of topics. The two started off by first discussing aliens and UFO sightings. Carlson explained to Rogan in the first hour why he believes that UFO sightings and “spiritual beings” aren’t from another planet. (RELATED: Pentagon Declassifies UFO Research Going Back To 1945)

“US servicemen have died as a result of contact with or being in the proximity of these vehicles. And we know that because there’s a lot of suits working through the VA system,” Carlson stated. “Where families can’t get compensated for the death or injuries of loved ones —”

“Because it’s all under wraps, top secret?” Rogan asked.

“Well, that’s just a fact that that’s happening. So if there’s, I guess, when there are measurable effects of a phenomenon we can say conclusively, the phenomenon is real. And so, yeah. But I guess we’re sort of past the point of ‘is it real?’ Yeah, it’s real,” Carlson responded.

Rogan later questioned Carlson on “how much” of the UFO or alien technology might be U.S.-owned, to which Carlson pushed back claiming that he believes “none” of it is “ours.”

“None of it’s ours,” Carlson said. “Well, I don’t know. I mean, clearly, the US government is huge. It’s the largest human organization. There are, I think there are 2 million federal employees and another 10 million federal contractors who are effectively government employees but don’t have civil service protection, for example,” Carlson stated.

“So that’s 12 million people in a country of 340 million working for the federal government,” he continued. “So it’s kind of hard to overstate how big the federal government is, and how well funded. So to say ‘the government this, the government that,’ no of course it’s people within the government. But yeah, they’re working on all kinds of things, obviously, that are classified. But in general, no, they can’t control these objects. So no, it’s not American technology, or Russian, or Chinese. It predates all of that.”

NEW: Tucker Carlson tells Joe Rogan that U.S. servicemen have died as a result of being in contact with UFOs, says he thinks aliens are spiritual phenomena. “US servicemen have died as a result of contact with or being in the proximity of these vehicles.” “The prophet Ezekiel… pic.twitter.com/QggSyV7gzp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 19, 2024

“Well, some of it does, right? Like for sure the Kenneth Arnold sightings, that was really early on, that was like the early 1950s. He was seeing these flying saucers – these discs – that were moving over mountains,” Rogan stated.

“Well, right. I mean, the prophet Ezekiel writes about it in the first chapter: the wheels in the sky,” Tucker responded.

“Yeah, that’s a crazy one,” Rogan jumped in.

“Well, it is crazy if you read it, it’s like ‘Oh, wow.’ You know? So we’re not just the Hebrew Scriptures, it’s all over every —” Tucker stated.

“The Vedas texts,” Rogan added.

“Of course. So these are spiritual phenomenon. There’s no evidence they’re from another planet. I mean, I think that’s the op, that’s the lie that they’re from Mars. Look, space, the atmosphere is really well monitored, right? Both for military, for defense, reasons, but also because like it’d be nice to know when asteroids are coming. And there’s no evidence — has never been any evidence that are lots of these objects, these vehicles coming into our atmosphere from somewhere else, some other planet, there’s no evidence of that at all,” Carlson stated.

The conversation moved on to a discussion of how ideological worship has taken the place of reason in discussions.

“You have these very messy interactions with some things that don’t line up with their ideology. And there’s an ideology of science worship. There’s an ideology of authoritarian worship, the bodies of science have bestowed the truth, if you ignore it you’re a science denier,” Rogan stated.

“Those are political terms or theological terms. They’re not terms rooted in science. And look, we all make trade-offs constantly. There’s, you know, everything’s bad. It’s a sh*t sandwich versus a sh*t croissant. I’ll take a sh*t croissant, it’s smaller. That’s a daily experience for everybody. So I get that and I don’t think everything is a moral absolute either. We don’t even know sometimes whether a decision will result in good or bad so it’s very complicated. I definitely agree with that,” Carlson stated. “What I object to is the absence of reason,” Carlson responded.

Rogan then compared the power between cult leaders and the government, stating that when one has power they begin to “abuse it,” noting that it was a “natural inclination” for those who hold sway over others. As Carlson agreed with Rogan, he stated that the most “galling” part of the system is when people lie that it’s a “democracy.” Carlson began to call out the Ukraine funding being pushed, noting that although most Americans don’t agree with spending money on foreign, politicians appear to not care.

“Why not just say, ‘We don’t give a sh*t what you want. We are getting something out of this Ukraine funding, whether it’s like the thrill of being masters of the universe, or whether it’s money from the defense contractors. Whatever we’re getting out of it is more important to us than your opinion. This is not self-government. You don’t run this country, we do, shut up and obey.’ If they said that you’d be like, ‘Okay, I get it. Those are the terms.’ But if I get another f*cking lecture from Joe Scarborough, about ‘defending democracy,’ when this is not a democracy, it’s not even a close approximation of a democracy, then I’m gonna go crazy because I just can’t deal with the lying. Does that make sense?” Carlson asked.

Carlson and Rogan went on to discuss the realm of Washington D.C. and Carlson’s experience in the industry, along with his thoughts on some of what the Biden administration is pushing. Carlson applauded Rogan’s platform for his interview with Infowars founder Alex Jones, stating that while Jones has not been correct on everything his foresight predicting the 9/11 attack is impossible to explain.

Carlson ended by revealing what he believed could bring back democracy to America, stating the need to get rid of the large organizations in the government and be wise when choosing a leader.