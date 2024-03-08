Pentagon Declassifies UFO Research Going Back To 1945

The Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) released its UFO report to the public Friday and it is a total joke.

The Pentagon wants you to believe that they’ve never found any evidence that the U.S. government or private firms have accessed extraterrestrial technology, no UFO sightings are real and there are no hidden UFO programs in any level of government. At least, that’s what the overarching findings are in the “Report on the Historical Record of U.S. Government Involvement with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Volume I.”

The report was completed using what sounds like a literature-style review of all U.S. government investigations into UFOs dating back to 1945. “AARO has found no verifiable evidence that any UAP sighting has represented extraterrestrial activity,” AARO acting director Tim Phillips said of the report on Friday, according to ABC News.

“AARO has found no verifiable evidence that the U.S. government or private industry has ever had access to extraterrestrial technology. AARO.has found no indications that any information was illegally or inappropriately withheld from Congress,” Phillips continued in his utterly bizarre approach to communication. “AARO assesses that alleged hidden UAP programs either do not exist, or were misidentified authentic national security programs unrelated to extraterrestrial technology exploitation.” (RELATED: CIA’s ‘Secret UFO’ Retrieval Operations Aren’t New News — You’re Just Being Fed The Same Stories From A New Source)

So, who keeps spreading all these stories about UFOs? “We assess that claims of such hidden programs are largely the result of circular reporting in which a small group of individuals have repeated inaccurate claims they have heard from others over a period of several decades,” Phillips added.

In all fairness, a lot of UFO whistleblowers are about as trustworthy as the intelligence community, so I can’t say I’m surprised by this finding.

The 63-page report is another nail in the coffin of hope that one day our government might reveal something interesting to us. I can’t see that happening any time soon, especially as we’re pretty much in a Cold War with China and Russia. Anything alien that we might have access to would be extremely interesting to our enemies, and even our allies.

So as long as we’re at war, don’t expect much from the UFO community. You should also stop wasting your time thinking the government will ever tell you the truth about UFOs. It’s not like they’ve done it before. Why would they start doing it now?