‘I Can Smell The Burning Flesh’: CNN Live Shot Cuts To Man Lighting Self On Fire Outside Trump Trial

A CNN live shot cut to a man lighting himself on fire Friday afternoon outside former President Donald Trump’s trial in New York.

A man reportedly set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection in the Bragg trial concluded moments before. CNN Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates was interrupted by the incident during a live report in front of the courthouse, prompting her to frantically announce everything she witnessed.

Coates first exclaimed that there was “an active shooter” before correcting herself and reporting that the man set himself ablaze. The camera cut to show billowing flames from behind a black fence.

“We also are seeing — an active shooter! An active shooter is in the park outside the court. We have a man who has lit, he has set fire to himself. A man has emblazoned himself outside of the courthouse just now. Our cameras are turning right now. A man has now lit himself on fire outside of the courthouse in Manhattan where we are waiting as history to be made. A fully jury panel has gone. We are watching a man who is fully emblazoned in the front of the courthouse today,” Coates said.

Coates kept speaking without interruption, appearing panicked as she continued to report that the man was “engulfed in total flames” as security detail and New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers arrived at the scene.

“We are watching multiple fires breaking out around his body and person. We have seen an arm that has been visible that has been engulfed in total flames. There is chaos that is happening. People are wondering right now if people are in danger. I’m looking across the court, across the courtyard,” Coates said.

“There is a man racing to his aid,” she continued. “There, his coat’s coming off. They’re trying to put out the fire. We have members of security detail. NYPD is rushing to the scene. They are trying to come now. Officers are at the scene. A fire extinguisher is right now present being put on this man. Trying to put out. People are climbing over barricades to try to separate the public to put out the flame on this man. He has lit himself out on fire in front of the courthouse right now.” (RELATED: Dismissed Juror Tells MSNBC Of ‘Jarring’ Experience With Trump In Court: ‘This Is Just Another Guy’)



WATCH: CNN’s Laura Coats falsely reported that an active shooting was taking place outside of the Trump trial courthouse when in fact a man had set himself on fire. Absolutely sloppy reporting on breaking news from “The most trusted name in news.”pic.twitter.com/Ghjhe9JlQm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 19, 2024

“We are, right now have officers removing their coats trying to surround this person to engulf their body to prevent them from further going into flames. You can smell, I’m sitting here with Evan Perez, you can smell burning flesh. You can smell an accelerant. The flames are continuing to engulf his person. I hear shouts that are coming from across the courtyard,” Coates added.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts after being accused of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged payment related to what pornographic actress Stormy Daniels claimed was an extramarital affair.