Man Appears To Set Himself On Fire Outside Trump Trial: REPORT

WARNING: This article contains footage and descriptions that some may find disturbing.

A man reportedly set himself on fire Friday outside of the trial against former President Donald Trump.

Footage captured Friday appeared to show the moment a man set himself on fire outside of Trump’s trial in New York at around 1:35pm local time. The individual was initially identified by outlets as Max Azzarello, an “investigative researcher” who claimed responsibility via a Substack post. Azzarello says he committed the act of violence against himself to show people that “we are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup.”

The incident was captured in real-time by a number of news outlets such as CNN and Fox. It’s believed the individual started the fire using one or more accelerants, as CNN’s Laura Coates described. She noted that she could also smell of some type of “agent being used” as the man was burning in front of her.

CNN cut away from the scene as it happened, leaving viewers to listen to Coates’ vivid description of the situation unfolding.

“We have a fire over here,” Fox’s on-scene reporter Eric Shawn says as the man sets himself on fire. Shawn can then be heard repeatedly saying “turn the camera.” He also described seeing a person on fire before yelling “Get a fire extinguisher” to one of his colleagues.

Officers and others in the area acted immediately to extinguish the fire, according to The Associated Press. From details given by both reporters, it seems the incident lasted a little under a minute or so.

Footage shared following the incident appeared to show the individual being transported to an ambulance on a gurney. The extremely graphic video shows an extremely burned body of what appears to be a slender-framed male, possibly still moving though the exact status of his condition is unknown at this time, though some reports suggest he was still alive after the fire was extinguished.

Readers may find this footage extremely disturbing. It should be viewed with caution.

#Breakingnews

Someone just set themselves on fire at collected pond park in downtown Manhattan NY

Filmed by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email Leeroypress@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/a9pRrtqFfI — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) April 19, 2024

No motive for the man’s actions have been given at this time. Apparently witnesses saw the man throw pamphlets featuring something to do with the 2000 presidential election into the air before dousing himself with an accelerant and lighting himself on fire, the New York Time reported.

The 2000 election saw former President George Bush face off against former Vice President Al Gore, both of whom were referenced in some of the pamphlets, witnesses claimed.

This is an evolving story please check back for updates