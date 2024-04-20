Bill Maher Blasts Leftists For Overlooking ‘Child F*cking’ If ‘Guy From The Wrong Party Calls It Out’

Comedian Bill Maher blasted leftists for overlooking “child fucking” if a “guy from the wrong party calls it out” Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

HBO Max recently released “Quiet on Set,” a docuseries detailing the allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior on the set of several Nickelodeon children’s shows including “All That,” “The Amanda Show,” “iCarly,” “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat.” Maher said Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis “wasn’t wrong” about “pedophiles” and the “creepy stuff” in workplaces involving children such as Disney.

“I don’t know if this documentary is the talk of your town, but it is out here because it didn’t just expose a dangerous workplace,” Maher said. “It also exposed hypocrisy because it must be pointed out that when the evil governor of Florida was saying the exact same thing about kids and creepy stuff at Disney that liberals now find intolerable at Nickelodeon, he was dismissed as a hick and a bigot, but why would a kid’s content factory like Disney be all that different than the one at Nickelodeon?”

The feud between DeSantis and Disney began in 2022 when Disney announced opposition to the Florida governor’s Parental Rights in Education bill, calling for the law’s repeal over what the corporation said was discriminatory. The bill, which has since been signed into law, prohibited schools from instructing students grades K-8 on gender identity and sexual orientation. (RELATED: ‘We Won’t Miss You’: Bill Maher Says He’s ‘Okay’ With Abortion As ‘Murder’)

“The reason we find pedophiles in the Boy Scouts and the rectory and kids TV is that’s where the kids are!” Maher said. “DeSantis wasn’t wrong. But we’re so tribal now, the left will overlook child fucking if the guy from the wrong party calls it out.”