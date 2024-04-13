‘We Won’t Miss You’: Bill Maher Says He’s ‘Okay’ With Abortion As ‘Murder’

Comedian Bill Maher said Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher” he is “okay” with abortion even though some consider it to be “murder.”

Maher told guests Gillian Tett, a British author and journalist, Piers Morgan and his audience that people who are pro-life are “kind of” right that abortion is “murder,” before highlighting the reason why he is “okay” with that.

“None of you believe it’s murder. You know, that’s why I don’t understand the 15-week thing. Or the — Trump’s plan is, ‘Let’s leave it to the states.’ You mean, so killing babies is okay in some states?” Maher asked.

“Like, I can respect the absolutist position. I really can,” he continued. “I scold the left on when they say, ‘Oh, you know what, they just hate women, people who aren’t pro-life. They, the pro-choice, they don’t hate women. They just made that up. They think it’s murder. And it kind of is. I’m just okay with that. I am. I, I mean, there’s eight billion people in the world. I’m sorry, we won’t miss you. That’s my position on that.”

Bill Maher openly admits the Left’s real position on abortion: “They think it’s murder. And it kind of is. And I’m just okay with that. I am. There’s 8 billion people in the world. I’m sorry, we won’t miss you. That’s my position on that.” pic.twitter.com/ZCV5SwUZu1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 13, 2024

Presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced Monday in a video released on Truth Social he believes regulating abortion should be left to the states. He also commented that in-vitro fertilization treatment should be kept accessible. (RELATED: Donald Trump Says ‘You Have To Have’ Three Exceptions For Abortion)

The former president previously criticized members of the GOP for “poorly” handling the abortion issue during the 2022 midterm elections on Truth Social in January 2023. Trump said the losses suffered by various Republican candidates “wasn’t my fault.”