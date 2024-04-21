‘That Has Nothing To Do With This’: CNN Host Interrupts Governor Kristi Noem Over Biden, Trump Comparison

CNN host Dana Bash interrupted South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Sunday over a comparison between President Joe Biden and presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Jury selection in Alvin Bragg’s trial concluded Friday. Noem drew attention to Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during a discussion about Trump’s legal battles before the South Dakota governor was interrupted by Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“President Trump paid his legal fees. He paid his Michael Cohen legal fees and bills, and that’s what this trial will bring forward, hopefully, is the truth,” Noem said. “What a ridiculous case that this is. And that it’s based on the, the narrative today that is coming from a man who’s proven to be a liar. So, uh, I’m hoping that this judge makes the right decision. I’m hoping these jurors can come in and be unbiased. And we’ll let this case go forward in a swift manner that allows President Trump to get back on the campaign trail.”

“Americans deserve to hear from their candidates, and the Democrats and the activists are using this trial to derail him, to keep him in court instead of out talking to Americans about what their real concerns are,” she continued. “And their real concerns are their every day lives. They need a leader in the White House who gets up every day and puts them first and doesn’t raise their taxes. Doesn’t over-regulate them, take away their freedoms and give all our money to other countries instead of making sure that we’re taking care of America first and keeping us safe and secure.”

“I, I just want to say for the record, there’s absolutely no evidence that President Biden is involved in this,” Bash interrupted. “This is a a case that is being brought, uh, in the state of New York by the Manhattan DA.” (RELATED: ‘More Than Happy To Testify’: Michael Avenatti Says He’s In Contact With Trump Defense Team: REPORT)

“Yes, that’s, that’s what I think is remarkable,” Noem said. “Is that if you look at President Biden, and what he’s done, and what his son has done, and the fact that, uh —”

“That has nothing, that, that, okay,” Bash said as Noem continued to talk. “That has nothing to do with this. That has nothing to do with this. So my question is….”

“— they are not being prosecuted for some of their crimes that they have committed is really kind of unprecedented,” Noem continued. “Not with this one. It’s a completely different…. We have a judicial system right now that’s being used against us.”

“My other point that I want to make….” Bash began as Noem was not done speaking.

“Certain members of certain parties… not against other,” Noem said.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts by Bragg in New York after being accused of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged “hush money” payment related to what former porn star Stormy Daniels claimed was an extramarital affair.