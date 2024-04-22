Biden Condemns Campus Antisemitism As Protests Grip Columbia University

President Joe Biden condemned anti-semitic protests in a Sunday statement marking the beginning of Passover.

Pro-Palestinian protests have gripped the University of Columbia, causing the New York Police Department (NYPD) to arrest at least 100 people over the last several days. Biden, though not naming the university directly, appeared to denounce the demonstrations that have caused tension. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi Allegedly Suspended From College For Anti-Israel Activity)

“The ancient story of persecution against Jews in the Haggadah also reminds us that we must speak out against the alarming surge of Antisemitism – in our schools, communities, and online. Silence is complicity. Even in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews,” the president’s statement read.

“This blatant Antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country,” Biden continued.

The White House addressed the protests directly in an earlier Sunday statement, blasting the targeting of Jewish students on Columbia University.

“While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous,” Andrew Bates, deputy White House press secretary, told the Washington Post.

Amid the protests, Columbia University announced additional security precautions, making all classes online on Monday as tensions continue to flare, ABC 7 News reported. The university is also increasing security patrols around campus and taking additional identification checks.

“Over the past days, there have been too many examples of intimidating and harassing behavior on our campus. Antisemitic language, like any other language that is used to hurt and frighten people, is unacceptable and appropriate action will be taken,” Minouche Shafik, president of the institution, said in a Monday statement.

During the protests, 113 were taken into custody while three people were arrested on Sunday, according to ABC 7 News.

“Supporting a terrorist organization that aims is to kill Jews is sickening and despicable. As I have repeatedly said, hate has no place in our city, and I have instructed the NYPD to investigate any violation of law that is reported. Rest assured, the NYPD will not hesitate to arrest anyone who is found to be breaking the law,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a Sunday statement to the outlet.