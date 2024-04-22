EXCLUSIVE: Josh Hawley Calls On Biden To Send National Guard To Protect Jewish American Students On Columbia’s Campus

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley sent a letter Monday to President Joe Biden calling on him to deploy the National Guard to protect Jewish American students on Columbia University’s campus as protests are ongoing.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter to Biden, in which Hawley says that Jewish Americans are currently at risk on college campuses. Hawley specifically mentions how in-person classes were canceled at Columbia University on Passover due to ongoing protests that Hawley described as an “illegal pro-Hamas demonstration.”

Hawley said Biden “must immediately mobilize the National Guard” and any other “necessary authorities” to “ensure the safety of Jewish American students and citizens.”

“In your statement on Passover, you stated that ‘in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant Antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country,'” Hawley wrote in the letter. (RELATED: ‘No Longer An Institution I Recognize’: Robert Kraft Disavows Columbia University Over Pro-Palestine Protests)

“Now, you must take action to match those words. In 1957, pursuant to Executive Order 10730, President Dwight Eisenhower deployed the National Guard and 101st Airborne Division to ensure the safety of black students attending Central High in Little Rock, Arkansas. I urge you to similarly mobilize the National Guard and other necessary authorities to protect Jewish American students on Columbia University’s campus, and any other campus where Jewish students are at risk. ‘Never again’ means never again,” he added. (RELATED: Biden Condemns Campus Antisemitism As Protests Grip Columbia University)

Earlier in the day, Hawley also called on Biden to deploy the National Guard on the Senate floor.

Last October, the Senate passed Senator Hawley’s resolution condemning antisemitic student groups. The resolution passed only after Democrats initially blocked it. Now Senator Hawley is calling on Biden to send in the National Guard to protect Jewish students on campuses. pic.twitter.com/vSApcHse5Q — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) April 22, 2024

The Caller contacted the White House about the letter, to which they did not immediately respond.