Roddy Gayle Jr. Transfers To Michigan In Ultimate Backstab To Ohio State

Woah! Roddy Gayle Jr. is headed to Ann Arbor!

Dusty May hasn’t been the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball program long at all, but that hasn’t stopped him from making a huge wave. And that momentum continues to roll with another sexy pickup — this time in guard Roddy Gayle Jr. Yes, the star from Ohio State. My man, Dusty made Roddy backstab the Buckeyes!

Gayle made his commitment official after visiting Michigan over the weekend, even attending the football program’s spring game — you know that’s gotta sting OSU fans even more. He broke the news to On3, who shot out the report Monday. (RELATED: What The…? Ohio State’s Felix Okpara Flees Buckeyes Just Weeks After Saying He Was 100% Committed)

After he entered the transfer portal, Gayle was contacted by Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Oregon, Syracuse and Creighton, however, May pulled strings quickly to bring him into Ann Arbor for a visit. Reportedly, Gayle saw Creighton before Michigan, but ultimately he made the decision to commit to the Wolverines.

In the 2023-24 season, Gayle came in third in scoring for Ohio State, tallying a stat line of 13.4 points-per-game, 4.6 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists-per-game.

BREAKING: Ohio State transfer guard Roddy Gayle Jr. has committed to Michigan, he tells @On3sports. The 6-4 sophomore averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season. https://t.co/jrLBfPCMqT pic.twitter.com/oWoImRco6D — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 22, 2024

And to add even more salt into the wounds of Buckeyes fans…

On March 19, Roddy Gayle Jr. said “I’m not ready for this group to be over with, for this family to be over with” following Ohio State’s win over Cornell in the first round of the NIT. Less than five weeks, Gayle will transfer to Michigan. — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) April 22, 2024

Hot damn though … Dusty May is already out here dominating Ohio State. You gotta be loving this, Michigan faithful.