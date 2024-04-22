Editorial

Roddy Gayle Jr. Transfers To Michigan In Ultimate Backstab To Ohio State

BLOG
Roddy Gayle Jr. #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers during the Legends of Basketball Showcase at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 30, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Woah! Roddy Gayle Jr. is headed to Ann Arbor!

Dusty May hasn’t been the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball program long at all, but that hasn’t stopped him from making a huge wave. And that momentum continues to roll with another sexy pickup — this time in guard Roddy Gayle Jr. Yes, the star from Ohio State. My man, Dusty made Roddy backstab the Buckeyes!

Gayle made his commitment official after visiting Michigan over the weekend, even attending the football program’s spring game — you know that’s gotta sting OSU fans even more. He broke the news to On3, who shot out the report Monday. (RELATED: What The…? Ohio State’s Felix Okpara Flees Buckeyes Just Weeks After Saying He Was 100% Committed)

After he entered the transfer portal, Gayle was contacted by Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Oregon, Syracuse and Creighton, however, May pulled strings quickly to bring him into Ann Arbor for a visit. Reportedly, Gayle saw Creighton before Michigan, but ultimately he made the decision to commit to the Wolverines.

In the 2023-24 season, Gayle came in third in scoring for Ohio State, tallying a stat line of 13.4 points-per-game, 4.6 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists-per-game.

And to add even more salt into the wounds of Buckeyes fans…

Hot damn though … Dusty May is already out here dominating Ohio State. You gotta be loving this, Michigan faithful.