What The…? Ohio State’s Felix Okpara Flees Buckeyes Just Weeks After Saying He Was 100% Committed

What on earth is going on with Felix Okpara?

Only two weeks after saying he was 100% committed to Ohio State University, Buckeyes center Felix Okpara shockingly announced Sunday that he was placing his name into the transfer portal.

The most likely reason why Okpara had a sudden change of heart is because of the news that broke last Monday. Then, it was revealed that OSU was accepting a transfer from another big-man — 7-foot-1 center Aaron Bradshaw from the Kentucky Wildcats. Originally, it was thought that Bradshaw and Okpara (who is 6-foot-11) could pair up and dominate the paint for the Columbus boys, with both getting substantial playing time. (RELATED: UConn’s Stephon Castle Declares For 2024 NBA Draft)

But things have changed, and in dramatic fashion with Okpara now in the portal. According to 247Sports‘ sources, Okpara got advice “from an agent” that his plans needed to be reconsidered, and well, here we are.

With Okpara’s departure, the Buckeyes have now seen five players from their 2023-24 squad enter into the transfer portal. Prior exits were guards Scotty Middleton, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bowen Hardman, with center Zed Key also leaving OSU. Ohio State has brought in three new players, however, with Bradshaw, forward Micah Parrish (San Diego State) and guard Meechie Johnson (South Carolina) joining the fold.