‘Please Help Me!’: Doorbell Camera Captures Woman’s Alleged Kidnapping In Oregon

A doorbell camera captured the moment a man allegedly kidnapped a woman in northwest Oregon late Saturday, KATU News reported.

The visibly distraught woman mouthed “Please help me” as she rang the doorbell, just moments before a man appeared to run up to her and drag her off, a video obtained by KATU News appeared to show. The woman let out bloodcurdling screams for help as a man appeared to forcibly carry her away from the entrance to a residence before driving off with the woman in a white pickup truck, a video showed.

The alleged incident occurred in a Hillsboro neighborhood at about 10:45 p.m., according to the outlet. The Hillsboro Police Department (HPD) received the report of the alleged kidnapping early Monday and identified the suspect and alleged victim Tuesday, according to a statement from the HPD.

“The suspect was arrested and the victim is safe,” the HPD said in the statement. “The suspect and victim knew each other and this was not a random attack. There is no danger to the public. The suspect is charged with Kidnapping.”

“When we saw that video, we couldn’t believe it,” the resident whose doorbell camera captured the video told local outlet KGW News. “We were, like, shocked. We were traumatized.” (RELATED: Dramatic Video Shows Woman Who Was Held Captive For Two Months Flee Alleged Kidnapper)

The resident missed the doorbell but got the video alert and immediately called 911, according to the outlet. The resident reportedly could not get the alleged victim’s screams out of her head.

“She looks scared and her voice, you can tell that she was, like, frantic and she needed help,” the resident, identified simply as Marisol, told the outlet. “And the way she grabbed onto the door on [sic] the video, if you see it, that is, like, not normal.”

The HPD did not identify the suspect and the alleged victim in the statement but thanked “all the community members who contacted us to provide tips and leads in this investigation.”