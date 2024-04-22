Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Kidnap Child From School

A 33-year-old man in Colorado was arrested Friday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child at an elementary school, Aurora Police Department (APD) officials confirm.

Officers received a call after 2:20 p.m. Friday claiming an unknown individual was approaching children outside Black Forest Hills Elementary School, according to APD. The unidentified man, at the time, allegedly attempted to “grab a young boy at one point,” leaving the school before police arrived, officials stated.

Shortly after, APD officials found a man matching the description of the suspect, who was later identified as registered sex offender Solomon Galligan. The 33-year-old was then arrested and charged with one count of attempted kidnapping, officials confirmed. (RELATED: REPORT: Seven Criminals Kidnap Security Guard In Coordinated Heist)

Surveillance footage appears to show Galligan approaching the children on a field, the children running away from Galligan, and Galligan attempting to grab them, according to the police affidavit. Galligan appears to stumble over a blanket carrying while attempting to grab a child, which allows the child to escape.

Witnesses to the scene reportedly stated the children were yelling “stranger danger” to alert the adults on the school grounds about Galligan, according to the Daily Mail.

However, this is not the first offense from Galligan, according to KKTV. In 2012 the 33-year-old was convicted in Jefferson County for failing to register as a sex offender, the outlet reported.

Following the incident, parents reportedly received a call indicating that recess had ended early and students were brought inside, according to CBS Denver. The outlet additionally obtained an email sent to parents of the Black Forest Hills Elementary School stating that the security protocols and procedures for the aftermath of the incident would be under review by the staff.

Galligan is currently being held in the Arapahoe County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to KKTV.