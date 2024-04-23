Former School Resource Officer Suspected Of Killing Two Women, Abducting Toddler Shoots Himself

A manhunt in Washington for a former school resource officer who was suspected of killing two women and abducting a one-year-old ended Tuesday with the suspect’s reported suicide, according to KIMA CBS.

Elias Huizar was considered “armed and considered dangerous, and is likely to commit more crimes,” the West Richland Police Department (WRPD) said on Facebook. Police said he was considered a person of interest after a woman, later identified to be his ex-wife, was found shot to death Monday at the elementary school she worked at. No one else was injured during this incident, police said.

Police found the body of another woman at Huizar’s home while they were pursuing a search warrant Monday afternoon; her identity has not been released, but she is apparently “a known associate of the suspect.”

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, the Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Roman Huizar, the suspect’s one-year-old son, who he apparently shares with his girlfriend, police said in a press conference.

The WRPD said the Oregon State Patrol (OSP) located Huizar around 3 p.m. Tuesday in his vehicle driving near Eugene, Oregon. (RELATED: Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Assisting New Mexico State Police Officer, Stole His Vehicle).

“The pursuit ended with OSP reporting that the suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, with his current condition unknown. The 1-year-old child, Roman Santos, was taken safely into custody by OSP troopers,” the WRPD said in a press release.

Huizar was reportedly due in court Monday on charges of child rape, NBC reported. Court documents allege that Huizar had allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager while she was sleeping in his home back in February, NBC noted.

Huizar was an officer with the Yakima Police Department from 2013-2022, NBC noted.

“He did serve as a school resource officer for a period of time, at a couple schools during his employment. Mr. Huizar resigned in February of 2022, immediately following discipline,” a department spokesperson told the outlet.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.