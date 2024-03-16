Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Assisting New Mexico State Police Officer, Stole His Vehicle

A manhunt is underway after a state police officer was fatally shot Friday, NBC News reported.

New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare, 35, was fatally shot after responding to a call early Friday morning, according to NBC News. The suspect, still at large, reportedly had a flat tire and was stranded when the officer arrived to help.

“A short conversation ensued about repairing his tire, and Officer Hare offered to give the suspect a ride to town. Then without warning, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot Officer Hare,” New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler said, according to the outlet.

A South Carolina man is the focus of a New Mexico manhunt after being accused of murdering an officer of the @NMStatePolice. The case is tied to a missing persons investigation in the Palmetto State. Our @TheWillFolks reports on this unfolding tragedy … https://t.co/VRWHGxnrX1 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 16, 2024

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jaremy Smith from South Carolina, the outlet reported. Smith allegedly shot Hare at close range, stole his patrol car and later abandoned it, according to the outlet. Following the attack, when Officer Hare failed to respond to dispatch calls, another officer arrived to the scene and discovered the stolen and crashed patrol car, with Smith having fled the scene, according to the outlet. Authorities later found Officer Hare and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Dramatic Moment Police Apprehend Murder Suspect Raad Almansoori)

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer her condolences to the officer’s family.

I’m heartbroken by the devastating news that State Police Officer Justin Hare was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call near Tucumcari this morning. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow officers at this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/96N36IXLDU — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 15, 2024

An arrest warrant has been issued for Smith; he is charged with first-degree murder among other offenses, according to NBC News. Smith, who has a lengthy criminal history, primarily in South Carolina, was last seen on foot and is considered highly dangerous. He is also a person of interest in the murder of Phenesia Machado-Fore, a South Carolina paramedic found dead, whose car Smith was allegedly driving, according to the outlet.