CNN Data Guru Suggests Biden’s Struggles With Young Voters Aren’t As Straightforward As Pundits Say

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten asserted on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s decline in support from young voters is not due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden has advocated for a ceasefire multiple times, but he has also distributed aid to Israel in its war against the terrorist organization Hamas. The president was already losing the support of young voters before the conflict commenced, meaning there are other issues at play, Enten asserted on “CNN News Central.” (RELATED: ‘Punish Joe’: Biden’s Handling Of Israel-Hamas War Could Cost Him Michigan)

“This is one of those cases where I feel like the conventional wisdom has got ahead of what the actual numbers are for telling us,” Enten said. “So you go back, young voters, Biden versus Trump margin. You look at the final 2020 polls. You saw Biden won these voters by 29 points. You look at the last month, 2024 polls. You see, they’re only favoring Biden by about five percentage points. You go my goodness, gracious, 29 to five. That’s a huge shift. Gaza and Israel has made a major impact on the election.”

“Here’s the thing,” he added. “Young voters were beginning to turn on Joe Biden before any of this conflict, of the recent conflict in the Middle East started anyway. So the pre-Israel-Hamas war numbers, if you look in 2024 polls, Biden was only favored by 11 points. So we already saw an 18 point shift away from him. Yes, there has been a little bit of a degradation in his numbers, but the fact of the matter is, most of the shift away from Biden was already happening before the recent war started on October 7.”

Some polling has indicated Biden’s recent plunge in young voter support is related to the president’s handling of the conflict. The apparent shift comes as the president continues efforts to cancel large amounts of student loans for millions of Americans.

