‘Worst Fear Came True’: Singer Chynna Phillips Reveals She Has 14-Inch Tumor

Chynna Phillips Baldwin admits she needs surgery, YouTube, Chynna Phillips Baldwin

Screenshot/YouTube/ChynnaPhillipsBaldwin

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Singer Chynna Phillips revealed she has a large, 14-inch tumor in her leg that requires surgical intervention.

The famous singer and wife of William Baldwin announced her condition in a video posted to her YouTube account Tuesday, writing “My Worst Fear Came True,” as the heading of the clip. Phillips told fans that she is terrified about facing this medical issue, and put her faith in Jesus to carry her through this challenging time.

“The one thing that I never imagined could happen to me did,” she wrote in the video’s description. “I am so upset with myself for not seeing the writing on the wall. This goes to show that it could actually happen to anybody!”

“Join me on my California walk around the holy block as I process all that’s happened 😪” she told fans.

She noted that she has eight weeks to prepare before she is scheduled to go under the knife.

“I have a tumor in my left leg. I’ve had it since I was a little girl. They don’t know if I was born with it or not. It’s totally benign, but it is large, and I’m talking very, very large,” she said.

“It’s like 14 inches long and 4 inches wide.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 14: (L-R) Singers Wendy Wilson, Chynna Phillips and Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips perform onstage during the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on August 14, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Singers Wendy Wilson, Chynna Phillips and Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips perform onstage during the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on August 14, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The famous singer admitted this was also an emotionally challenging time in her life.

“I’m absolutely petrified of anesthesia, and I don’t know, I just feel like it’s the closest thing to death going under; I mean, it actually is,” Phillips said.

“It’s the closest thing to being dead, which is probably not the best way for me to be processing anesthesia but I can’t help it.”

LAKE BUENA VISTA,FLORDIA - OCTOBER 15: In this handout photo provided by Gene Duncan, actor William Baldwin and his wife, singer Chynna Phillips, pose with Minnie Mouse in Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort on October 15,2013 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Chynna Phillips, the lead singer of the musical trio Wilson Phillips, was performing at the theme park. (Photo by Gene Duncan/ Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Actor William Baldwin and his wife, singer Chynna Phillips, pose with Minnie Mouse in Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort. Photo by Gene Duncan/ Disney Parks via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Chynna Phillips Baldwin attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Fall 2024 Presentation on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Chynna Phillips Baldwin attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Fall 2024. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She said she has experienced anesthesia “so many times,” including during a surgical procedure to get her breast implants removed, but noted this was a different process altogether.

This will be the “fifth surgery on my leg,” Phillips said.

She told fans she is determined to turn her “worries into prayers,” and leaned in to her faith to help her face this medical scare.

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 23: Actress/singer Chynna Phillips (L) and her husband, actor WIlliam Baldwin, arrive at the 2010 Miss Universe Pageant at the Mandalay Bay Events Center August 23, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Actress/singer Chynna Phillips (L) and her husband, actor WIlliam Baldwin, arrive at the 2010 Miss Universe Pageant at the Mandalay Bay Events Center August 23, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 15: Actor William Baldwin and wife Chynna Phillips-Baldwin speak on stage during the 17th Annual Genesis Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 15, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actor William Baldwin and wife Chynna Phillips-Baldwin speak on stage during the 17th Annual Genesis Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 15, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I know that Jesus can help me with this if I radically surrender, you know. But it just sucks they have to make a brand-new incision, and I already have a huge 1-foot scar on my left left leg, and now I’m going to have one on the interior of my left leg,” she said. (RELATED: Christie Brinkley Reveals Devastating Health Update)

“It’s just frustrating, but it’s all going to work out just fine. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”