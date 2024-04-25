Los Angeles High School To Host Drag Queen ‘World Series’

A Los Angeles high school will be hosting a drag queen version of the World Series, according to the event’s website.

Fairfax High School is set to host the 7th Annual Drag Queen World Series on Saturday, April 27, pitting two drag queen groups, the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the West Hollywood Cheerleaders against each other, according to the Drag Queen World Series website. (RELATED: Massive Crowd Protests Outside Of Dodgers Stadium Against Drag Group Mocking Catholics)

Join us at the Drag Queen World Series! Tickets and info at https://t.co/jJmMSM5llx pic.twitter.com/YKpB43S030 — The Life Group LA (@TheLifeGroupLA) April 19, 2024

The event will be hosted by Life Group LA in partnership with the Fairfax High School Alumni Association and the school’s Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) group, the website shared. The food that will be sold will benefit both organizations.

The school also provides a list of resources and services for LGBTQ+ students, it shared.

Fairfax High School is a part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, its website said. The school district voted to back LGBTQ+ lessons in schools in 2023. It also offers a Rainbow Club, which does not require parental notification, according to the school district’s website.

The Drag Queen World Series also lists the event as “Family Friendly” on its website.

In 2023, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence set off protests from the Catholic community outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball stadium over the group receiving the Community Hero Award.