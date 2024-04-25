Logan Paul Goes Absolutely Savage To Defend His Prime Drink From Chemical Allegations

Most people hate Logan Paul, which makes me like the guy … and his latest video just adds to it.

Cultural icon and WWE Superstar Logan Paul is going all out to defend both himself and his Prime Hydration beverage company after a new lawsuit came out against the brand claiming that the uber-popular drink features dangerous chemicals.

Paul‘s Prime drink allegedly has “forever chemicals” that are 3x the amount of what a human should put into their body for a whole lifetime, according to the class-action lawsuit filed against the energy drink company, per USA Today. The paperwork was processed in Northern California’s U.S. District Court. The lawsuit against Prime claims that the brand is “fraudulently marketing” its product as healthy, even though the levels of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are apparently high. PFAS, which are highly toxic, can lead to some horrendous health problems such as cancer, thyroid issues and infertility. (RELATED: ‘WTF’: Darwin Blanch Hilariously Freaks Out When He Realizes He Has To Play Rafael Nadal In The Madrid Open)

On paper, this lawsuit sounds terrible against Prime … and then Logan Paul comes into the picture.

Taking to social media in a video, the WWE United States Champion made it crystal clear that he’s going to absolute war against the new lawsuit and destroyed every single piece of credibility (if any) that it had attached to it. I’m serious, my man was a savage!

“First off, anyone can sue anyone at any time — that does not make the lawsuit true and in this case, it is not,” Paul said.

