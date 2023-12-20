South Park Clowns The Hell Out Of Logan Paul And His Prime Energy Drink In Hilarious New Special

Logan Paul should be proud of this … getting clowned by “South Park” is how you know you made it.

The legendary show decided to go after the mega-star as well as his Prime energy drink in their new special, and you know how “South Park” does: they absolutely roasted his ass.

Being released Wednesday on Paramount+, “South Park: Not Suitable for Children” had many targets, but the most noticeable had to be YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur and WWE Superstar Logan Paul. (RELATED: Holy Sh*t! Boxer Knocked Out So Hard He Thinks He Won And Celebrates)

A clip from the special shows character Clyde Donovan sitting in front of his computer while watching a famous influencer with the name of Logan LeDouche (and he also happens to look a lot like Paul). And in the video, LeDouche was promoting and bragging about his new energy drink, “Cred,” which looks very similar to Prime.

And holy hell, it’s hilarious.

The new ‘SOUTH PARK’ special parodys the PRIME hydration drink and Logan Paul. Now streaming on Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/BpoHtuSl5Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 20, 2023

God dawg! “South Park” got ’em!

If you don’t know, the show is referencing Prime energy drink just being too much for kids and allegedly being unsafe for them.

Now personally I don’t have a problem with Logan Paul (though I’m not the biggest fan of his fiancée Nina Agdal), and I drink Prime from time to time, but “South Park” absolutely got that ass.

But it’s like I said … Logan Paul should be proud. Getting clowned by “South Park” is how you know you made it.