USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony After Anti-Israel Protesters Set Up Encampment On Campus

The University of Southern California is canceling its main stage graduation ceremony after implementing new security measures in the wake of a rash of Pro-Palestinian protesters on campus, the school announced Thursday.

“With the new safety measures in place this year, the time needed to process the large number of guests coming to campus will increase substantially. As a result, we will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus all at the same time and during a short window from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.,” USC said on its commencement website.

USC announces it is cancelling its main stage commencement ceremony. Brutal for the class of '24.

Likely didn't get a high school graduation during COVID in 2020, and now won't get a traditional college graduation.



Pro-Palestinian protestors flooded the school’s Los Angeles campus Wednesday, occupying USC’s Alumni Park and clashing with law enforcement in a string of heated encounters. At one point the protesters surrounded a police car and demanded the cops release a protestor they had detained. The mob encircled the vehicle for over 30 minutes before the police finally let the detainee go.

USC was just one of many schools across the nation whose campuses erupted into chaos due to Pro-Palestine agitators. Seemingly sparked by demonstrations at Columbia University, copycats across the country followed suit at Yale, Michigan, UT Austin and many other institutions. Students at USC’s neighboring University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) started their own protests Thursday as well.

BREAKING: UCLA HAS LAUNCHED THEIR GAZA SOLIDARITY ENCAMPMENT! A day after USC students were attacked and arrested for setting up an encampment on campus, UCLA SJP has set up on the other side of Los Angeles.



USC will still be holding graduation ceremonies at their individual schools within the larger university, but will not host the primary school-wide graduation event, according to the announcement. (RELATED: Video Shows Pro-Palestine Mob Swarming Police Officers And Trying To De-Arrest Protester)

“We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC, including places to gather with family, friends, faculty, and staff, the celebratory releasing of the doves, and performances by the Trojan Marching Band,” the school said in their statement.