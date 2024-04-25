Shocking Video Shows Airplane Bounce Off Runway During Failed Landing

Shocking live stream footage captured the moment a Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i performed an accidental touch-and-go landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

The planei was coming in for a landing at LAX when the plane slammed into the runway, bounced twice and flew back into the air to circle around and re-attempt the landing, according to ABC 7. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) claims the failed landing was pilot-initiated, the outlet reported.

🛬✈️ Don’t miss the dramatic moment as a Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i performs a touch and go in front of Airline Videos Live cameras at LAX on Tuesday! #aviation #planespotting pic.twitter.com/6nkWFVSAFW — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) April 24, 2024

Airline Videos was filming a live stream at LAX when they captured the moment a plane failed a landing. The aircraft was flying in from Frankfurt, Germany, according to the Airline Videos spokesman.

“Holy moly, wow!” Said the spokesman behind the camera. “That is the roughest landing I think we have ever caught on our broadcast, holy moly.”

The plane circled around the airport and performed the landing a second time. This time, it was “butter,” as the spokesman described it. (RELATED: Pair Cheats Death After Plane With Parachute Spirals To Ground In Florida, Video Shows)

The Boeing 747-8 is dubbed “The Queen of the Skies” and can hold up to accommodate up to 210 passengers. This plane is so powerful, it can travel the length of three full-sized soccer fields in approximately one second.