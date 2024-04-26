Poor Kid. Baltimore Orioles Demote MLB’s Top Prospect Jackson Holliday After Truly Atrocious Start

The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that they sent top MLB prospect Jackson Holliday back to the minor leagues, just weeks after calling him up to the majors. The infielder struggled mightily in his brief stint.

Holliday had two hits and two walks in 36 plate appearances since his call-up April 10. The infielder, who is the son of former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, was batting .059 with no extra base hits and 18 strikeouts.

He’ll now head back down to the team’s triple-A affiliate to try to get things right.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/gatOuLknN9 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 26, 2024

Some may think the club gave Jacky boy a quick hook here but I love it. Meritocracy, baby; let the cream rise to the top. They gave him a shot, he didn’t perform. Was it a small sample size? Definitely. And maybe they could have given him a little more time to figure things out. But this is the big leagues, kid. We’re trying to win ball games. Baltimore doesn’t have time to walk him through the basics. Put up or shut up.

For Holliday’s part, he’ll be alright. He had a great Spring Training and he’s the number one prospect in baseball for a reason. Plus, he’s got a heck of a good attitude. When confronted on his struggles, he didn’t turtle shell or whine or complain. He, as my colleague so eloquently put it, handled it like a boss.

“I knew what I was getting myself into. It’s the best of the best of the best for a reason. I guess I haven’t had a challenge yet, and this is the first one … It’s obviously challenging, but I feel like I’m handling it the best that I can,” Holliday told The Athletic on Tuesday. (RELATED: Rookie Pitcher Forces Disgusting Swing And Miss With Insanely Nasty Strikeout)

That’s what we like to hear kid! Don’t shy away from the challenge, face it head on. As the great Billie Jean King once said, “pressure is a privilege.” I think the future is still very bright for this young man.